Pacific Assets (LON:PAC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 370.62 ($4.60) and traded as high as GBX 372.02 ($4.62). Pacific Assets shares last traded at GBX 371 ($4.61), with a volume of 55,693 shares changing hands.

Pacific Assets Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £448.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,420.00 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 370.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 374.67.

Pacific Assets Company Profile

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

