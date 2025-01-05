Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pentair from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Pentair alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PNR

Pentair Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PNR stock opened at $101.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pentair has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $110.71. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.53 million. Pentair had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Pentair’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $357,615.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,853.44. This represents a 15.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 10.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 5.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Pentair by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.