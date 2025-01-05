Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) Insider Purchases £144.48 in Stock

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Mace acquired 84 shares of Personal Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £144.48 ($179.48).

Personal Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON:PGH opened at GBX 188.60 ($2.34) on Friday. Personal Group Holdings Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 152 ($1.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 210 ($2.61). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 193.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 177.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of £58.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1,347.14 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Personal Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 209 ($2.60) price objective for the company.

Personal Group Company Profile

Personal Group Holdings Plc (AIM: PGH) is a workforce benefits and health insurance provider. Its vision is to be the champion of affordable and accessible insurance and benefits, keeping businesses and their employees happy, healthy and protected. The Group is proud to support the health and wellbeing of c.

