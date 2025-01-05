PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) Stock Price Down 0% – What’s Next?

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 8,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 26,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

PharmaCyte Biotech Stock Down 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of -0.21.

Get PharmaCyte Biotech alerts:

PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cellular therapies for cancer in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.