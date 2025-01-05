Poolbeg Pharma’s (POLB) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,London Stock Exchange reports.
Poolbeg Pharma Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of LON:POLB opened at GBX 4.20 ($0.05) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.98. The company has a market cap of £21 million, a P/E ratio of -420.00 and a beta of 2.11. Poolbeg Pharma has a 12-month low of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 15.77 ($0.20).
About Poolbeg Pharma
Poolbeg is led by an experienced leadership team with a history of delivering significant shareholder value.
