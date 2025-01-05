Poolbeg Pharma’s (POLB) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,London Stock Exchange reports.

Poolbeg Pharma Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LON:POLB opened at GBX 4.20 ($0.05) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.98. The company has a market cap of £21 million, a P/E ratio of -420.00 and a beta of 2.11. Poolbeg Pharma has a 12-month low of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 15.77 ($0.20).

About Poolbeg Pharma

Poolbeg Pharma plc is focussed on the development and commercialisation of innovative medicines targeting serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. Its model focusses upon developing its exciting clinical assets and commercialising approved and marketed drugs to support the growth of the Company and the development of its robust pipeline of innovative products, thereby driving significant value creation.

Poolbeg is led by an experienced leadership team with a history of delivering significant shareholder value.

