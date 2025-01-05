Privia Health Group’s (PRVA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRVA. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 2,994.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,138,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,788,000 after buying an additional 1,101,730 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 979.2% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 822,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,977,000 after purchasing an additional 746,231 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1,910.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 285,920 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,169,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,858,000 after buying an additional 271,645 shares during the period. Finally, BlackBarn Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

