ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.01 and traded as low as $41.94. ProShares Short S&P500 shares last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 4,011,943 shares traded.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.00.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short S&P500

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 30.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 476,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 112,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 7.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 21,540 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 39.8% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 374,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 106,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 18.8% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 608,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 96,504 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.