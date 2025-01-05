Q1 EPS Estimates for Hillman Solutions Cut by William Blair

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hillman Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hillman Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

HLMN opened at $9.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.32. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott Ride sold 72,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $773,095.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,369 shares in the company, valued at $750,133.54. This represents a 50.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Woodlief sold 19,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $221,129.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,966.98. This represents a 26.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

