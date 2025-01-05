Raymond James Has Pessimistic Outlook of Cameco Q3 Earnings

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cameco in a research report issued on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

NYSE CCJ opened at $53.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $62.55.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dantai Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 57,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth about $5,305,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 8.3% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,088,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 1,138.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 245,831 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth about $1,680,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

