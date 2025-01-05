Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) & Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDVD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDVD – Get Free Report) and Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regulus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Endonovo Therapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and Regulus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endonovo Therapeutics -6,075.54% N/A -279.35% Regulus Therapeutics N/A -53.07% -48.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

92.4% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and Regulus Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endonovo Therapeutics $170,000.00 0.01 -$400,000.00 N/A N/A Regulus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$30.04 million ($1.07) -1.50

Endonovo Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Regulus Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Endonovo Therapeutics and Regulus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Regulus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.80, suggesting a potential upside of 570.81%. Given Regulus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Regulus Therapeutics is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Summary

Regulus Therapeutics beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of bio-electronic approach to regenerative medicine. The firm also develops, manufactures and distributes evolutionary medical devices focused on the healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema and inflammation on and in the human body. Its technology and products include Electroceuticals, EFECT Trial, SofPulse, Electroceutical Therapy, and Scientific Studies. The company was founded in November 2008 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

About Regulus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company is also developing a pipeline of preclinical drug products for target organ-selective delivery strategies. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Endonovo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endonovo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.