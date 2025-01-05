Reserve Rights Price Tops $0.0166 (RSR)

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $893.91 million and $90.12 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reserve Rights token can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded up 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97,480.74 or 0.99848042 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,731.58 or 0.99080690 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Reserve Rights Token Profile

Reserve Rights’ genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,834,088,904 tokens. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Rights (RSR) is an ERC-20 token used within the Reserve Protocol for staking, governance, and collateral protection across Reserve Tokens (RTokens). It supports the decentralised management of RTokens by allowing holders to participate in governance decisions and providing overcollateralisation in case of asset defaults. Founded by Nevin Freeman and Matt Elder, the Reserve Protocol aims to create stable, asset-backed digital currencies with a transparent emission model and decentralised governance structure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

