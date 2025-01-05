Reviewing Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) & Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) and Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and Ocado Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sendas Distribuidora 0.89% 13.38% 1.48% Ocado Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sendas Distribuidora $72.08 billion 0.02 $142.21 million $0.46 9.35 Ocado Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and Ocado Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sendas Distribuidora has higher revenue and earnings than Ocado Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sendas Distribuidora and Ocado Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sendas Distribuidora 0 2 0 1 2.67 Ocado Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sendas Distribuidora presently has a consensus target price of $9.80, indicating a potential upside of 127.91%. Given Sendas Distribuidora’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sendas Distribuidora is more favorable than Ocado Group.

Summary

Sendas Distribuidora beats Ocado Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. It sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services. The company is involved in the software and robotics platform business that provides the Ocado Smart Platform as a managed service, as well as offers Ocado Intelligent Automation that sells its technology to warehouse environments in non-grocery markets. In addition, the company provides online retail and automated storage and retrieval solutions for general merchandise to corporations. Ocado Group plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

