RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) Trading 50% Higher – Time to Buy?

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF – Get Free Report) rose 50% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 119,900% from the average daily volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
RoboGroup T.E.K. Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22.
RoboGroup T.E.K. Company Profile
RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. The company develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems; and designs and implements technology laboratories for the education system.
