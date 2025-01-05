Rune 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $31,464.90 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Rune token can now be purchased for about $4.92 or 0.00005020 BTC on exchanges. Rune has a total market cap of $24,474.46 and $31,464.90 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rune

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The official website for Rune is rune.game.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 5.0805776 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $34,168.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

