Sagimet Biosciences Updates Investor Presentation in Recent 8-K Filing

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. recently disclosed an update in its slide presentation, according to an official Form 8-K filing dated January 2, 2025. The company’s latest presentation, attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the filing, will be utilized by its representatives in engagements with investors periodically.

The presentation highlights Sagimet Biosciences’ focus on targeting metabolic dysfunction with innovative therapies for conditions such as MASH, acne, and cancer. The company’s lead molecule, denifanstat, is a novel fatty acid synthase inhibitor with a unique mechanism of action that has shown promise across various disease states.

Notably, denifanstat’s differentiated approach directly addresses key drivers of MASH, including liver fat, inflammation, and fibrosis. The Phase 3 MASH program has displayed positive results, meeting primary endpoints and achieving a significant reduction in fibrosis. The FDA has also granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for denifanstat’s treatment in MASH patients with F2 – F3 fibrosis.

Additionally, Sagimet Biosciences’ intellectual property portfolio includes patents related to denifanstat, providing opportunities to extend patent life for up to five years through Patent Term Extension (US) or SPC (Europe). The company anticipates top-line results from the Phase 3 acne study in the second quarter of 2025, with ongoing programs in other indications like glioblastoma (GBM).

As of the third quarter of 2024, Sagimet Biosciences reported having approximately $170.0 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, expected to sustain current operations through 2025. The company is actively exploring financing options to support ongoing clinical development efforts across different therapeutic areas.

Furthermore, Sagimet Biosciences has formed a strategic collaboration with Ascletis to advance treatments for acne and cancer. Through this partnership, Sagimet aims to leverage its innovative therapies in addressing significant unmet medical needs in these areas, presenting a potential value proposition to patients and investors alike.

The filing serves as a testament to Sagimet Biosciences’ commitment to advancing transformative treatments and addressing critical medical challenges through its diversified pipeline of therapies tailored to metabolic dysfunction and related diseases.

For more detailed information on Sagimet Biosciences’ endeavors, the full 8-K filing is accessible on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.

