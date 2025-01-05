SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 2,244,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 3,069,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

SNDL Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $317.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 3.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SNDL

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SNDL during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. RMR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SNDL during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in SNDL by 38.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 159,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SNDL by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of SNDL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $742,000.

SNDL Company Profile

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

