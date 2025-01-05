Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and traded as low as $15.97. Sodexo shares last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 35,579 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup raised Sodexo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.5696 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

