Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Rating Lowered to “Tender” at Cormark

Cormark downgraded shares of Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a tender rating in a research report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark currently has C$24.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$25.50.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SFTC. CIBC cut Softchoice from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised Softchoice from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Softchoice from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Softchoice presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.92.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.58. Softchoice has a 12 month low of C$15.15 and a 12 month high of C$24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of -0.14.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions, and IT procurement services; network and security support solutions.

