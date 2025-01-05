Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.91 and traded as low as $16.70. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 36,122 shares.
Sonic Healthcare Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.91.
Sonic Healthcare Company Profile
Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.
