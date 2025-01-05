SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 84.25 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 86.80 ($1.08). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 86.80 ($1.08), with a volume of 9 shares changing hands.

SpaceandPeople Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.73. The company has a market cap of £1.65 million, a PE ratio of 542.50, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.54.

About SpaceandPeople

SpaceandPeople plc markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers promotional space, as well as on-mall and short-term retail space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centres, retail parks, travel hubs, and train stations.

