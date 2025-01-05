Stratec (ETR:SBS) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Stratec SE (ETR:SBS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €29.10 ($30.00) and last traded at €29.75 ($30.67). 10,049 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.80 ($30.72).

Stratec Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is €30.93 and its 200 day moving average is €38.59. The company has a market cap of $361.76 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.16.

Stratec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers; and offers complex consumables for diagnostics and medical applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.