Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 330.61 ($4.11) and traded as high as GBX 333 ($4.14). Strategic Equity Capital shares last traded at GBX 330 ($4.10), with a volume of 26,067 shares trading hands.

Strategic Equity Capital Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 330.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 348.62. The company has a market capitalization of £157.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 634.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at Strategic Equity Capital

In other Strategic Equity Capital news, insider Howard Williams acquired 107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.02) per share, with a total value of £346.68 ($430.66). Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Equity Capital

Strategic Equity Capital plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by GVO Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than GBP 150 million.

