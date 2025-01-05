SunOpta’s (STKL) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of SunOpta in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

STKL stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $939.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.80.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $176.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 13,142 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $99,616.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at $822,430. This trade represents a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Duchscher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $366,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,977.43. The trade was a 53.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,504,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,122,000 after buying an additional 782,338 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in SunOpta by 1.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,064,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,346,000 after acquiring an additional 56,560 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 12.7% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,604,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,998,000 after acquiring an additional 406,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 80.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 951,462 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 18.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,827,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 290,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

