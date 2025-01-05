Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $162.95 and traded as high as $189.18. Take-Two Interactive Software shares last traded at $188.75, with a volume of 1,452,559 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.61 and its 200-day moving average is $163.00.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. The trade was a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 69.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

