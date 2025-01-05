Tezos Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.48 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00001472 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.48 billion and approximately $39.98 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000472 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00000744 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,043,119,964 coins and its circulating supply is 1,022,706,594 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

