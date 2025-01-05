The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chemours from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Chemours has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $32.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.83.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $154,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,552.80. This trade represents a 31.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Chemours by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

