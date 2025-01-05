The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Insider Purchases $39,200.00 in Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 229,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,745.60. This trade represents a 1.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GRX opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $11.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 26.7% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 24,430 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 225,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter worth $1,056,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 129,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

