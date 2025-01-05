UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on URGN. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of UroGen Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UroGen Pharma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,257 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 2,672.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,160,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,019 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 29.1% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,099,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,229,000 after acquiring an additional 472,893 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $5,080,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,906,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,767,000 after purchasing an additional 285,714 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UroGen Pharma stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $262.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.09. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.