UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.70.
A number of research firms have weighed in on URGN. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of UroGen Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.
Shares of UroGen Pharma stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $262.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.09. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.
