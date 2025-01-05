US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on US Foods from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods stock opened at $67.98 on Friday. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $72.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average is $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

