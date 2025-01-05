UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target Cut to $6.50 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of UWM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UWM from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on UWM from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.22.

Get UWM alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UWMC

UWM Stock Up 2.3 %

Institutional Trading of UWM

UWM stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. UWM has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the third quarter worth $3,833,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in UWM in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in UWM by 485.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 41,206 shares during the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.