Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB) Trading 0.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.46. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46.
