Veru’s (VERU) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Veru Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. The company has a market cap of $107.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -0.53. Veru has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.92.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Veru had a negative return on equity of 115.99% and a negative net margin of 376.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veru

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Veru by 34.2% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 56,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Veru by 185.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 42,997 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Veru by 142.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 56,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 3,994.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 110,857 shares during the period. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veru

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

