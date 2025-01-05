VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Upgraded at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $34.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $29.46 on Thursday. VICI Properties has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.07%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 599.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,936,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658,819 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,939 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,453,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,147 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 35.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,520,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,463 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,548,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,869,000 after buying an additional 1,164,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

