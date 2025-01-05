Whitbread (LON:WTB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,977.32 ($36.99) and traded as high as GBX 3,019 ($37.50). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 2,931 ($36.41), with a volume of 286,046 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTB. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($49.69) to GBX 3,900 ($48.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Whitbread to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitbread currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,713.33 ($33.71).

Get Whitbread alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Whitbread

Whitbread Stock Performance

Whitbread Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of £5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,831.88, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,997.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,977.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of GBX 34.60 ($0.43) per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Whitbread’s payout ratio is currently 6,062.50%.

Whitbread Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK’s biggest

hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels

and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in

59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable

prices in great locations.

People are at the heart of our business. We employ over

38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels

across the UK and Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.