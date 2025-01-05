WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several research firms recently commented on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Baird R W cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of WSC opened at $33.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $32.57 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.42.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $787,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,810.84. This trade represents a 25.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 14,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $487,706.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,859.97. This trade represents a 35.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $533,900 and have sold 36,959 shares valued at $1,382,636. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 200.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

