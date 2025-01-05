Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,394.26 ($17.32) and traded as high as GBX 1,434 ($17.81). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 1,390 ($17.27), with a volume of 353,816 shares trading hands.

Wizz Air Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 558.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,303.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,394.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,539.68.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 200 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

