Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

WH stock opened at $100.89 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $105.16. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.20.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $1,349,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,939.44. The trade was a 59.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $7,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 366,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,343,424.71. The trade was a 17.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,850 shares of company stock valued at $8,881,849. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,210,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,589,000 after buying an additional 916,742 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,747,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,533,000 after acquiring an additional 506,593 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,609,000 after acquiring an additional 196,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,174,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,906,000 after purchasing an additional 131,848 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

