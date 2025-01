YANGAROO (CVE:YOO) Shares Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of YANGAROO Inc. (CVE:YOO – Get Free Report) were down 14.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 531,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 995% from the average daily volume of 48,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

YANGAROO Stock Down 14.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 849.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.

YANGAROO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YANGAROO Inc, a software company, provides workflow management solutions for the media and entertainment industries in Canada and the United States. It operates and offers Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) platform, a cloud-based technology that provides an integrated workflow and broadcaster connected managed network for digital content delivery and related data management in the advertising, music, and entertainment award show markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YANGAROO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YANGAROO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.