YANGAROO (CVE:YOO) Trading Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

YANGAROO Inc. (CVE:YOO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 531,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 995% from the average daily volume of 48,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
YANGAROO Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 849.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.
YANGAROO Company Profile
YANGAROO Inc, a software company, provides workflow management solutions for the media and entertainment industries in Canada and the United States. It operates and offers Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) platform, a cloud-based technology that provides an integrated workflow and broadcaster connected managed network for digital content delivery and related data management in the advertising, music, and entertainment award show markets.
