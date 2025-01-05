Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.01 and traded as high as C$1.12. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 35,250 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on YGR

Yangarra Resources Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$106.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$26.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.20 million. Yangarra Resources had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 7.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.490566 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Yangarra Resources

In related news, Director Gordon Bowerman bought 25,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.02 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00. Insiders acquired a total of 41,688 shares of company stock worth $41,765 in the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Yangarra Resources

(Get Free Report)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.