2,831 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Bought by Ridgeline Wealth LLC

Ridgeline Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.90. 30,148,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,647,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.00. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.