A SPAC III Acquisition Corp. Announces Separation of Class A Ordinary Shares and Rights

On January 1, 2025, A SPAC III Acquisition Corp. made public that holders of the company’s units now have the option to independently trade the Class A ordinary shares and rights contained within these units starting from approximately January 3, 2025.

Get alerts:

Following the separation, the Class A ordinary shares and rights will be available for trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbols “ASPC” and “ASPCR,” respectively. Conversely, units that remain undivided will persist in trading on the NASDAQ under the symbol “ASPCU.” Post-separation, there will be an avenue to recombine the Class A ordinary shares and rights to recreate units should the need arise.

The decision to allow the individual trade of the components presents investors with more flexibility in managing their investments within A SPAC III Acquisition Corp.

This report adheres to the regulations set forth by the Securities and Exchange Commission for Form 8-K filings. The announcement exposes the evolution within A SPAC III Acquisition Corp., outlining pertinent details for investors and stakeholders.

—

This filing represents an essential piece of documentation detailing the latest development within A SPAC III Acquisition Corp., shaping their engagement with both current and potential investors.

—

ENDOFARTICLE

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read A SPAC III Acquisition’s 8K filing here.