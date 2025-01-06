Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM) Receives $7.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.40.

ATNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

NYSE ATNM opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $10.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a market cap of $44.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 323.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 32,784 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 63,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 41,250 shares during the period. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).

