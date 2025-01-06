Advance Capital Management Inc. Acquires 288 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 87.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYV stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,680. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.11. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $75.79 and a 52 week high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

