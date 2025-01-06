Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $2.06 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 58,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 28,262 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 72,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 51,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of AT&T by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 113,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 93,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,393,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,225,787. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.