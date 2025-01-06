Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $350,000 Holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP)

Advance Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC increased its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 86,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 844.5% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 298,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 266,734 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 522,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,440. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $220.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $20.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5808 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

