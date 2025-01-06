Advance Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,235 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 316,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Ford Motor by 523.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 21,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 63,373,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,246,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on F shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

