Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) CFO Sells $407,373.48 in Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) CFO Robert O’hare sold 6,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $407,373.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,535.64. This trade represents a 68.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert O’hare also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Robert O’hare sold 13,965 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $957,580.05.

On Monday, November 25th, Robert O’hare sold 79,039 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $5,533,520.39.

On Friday, November 22nd, Robert O’hare sold 11,218 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $785,260.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Robert O’hare sold 100,938 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $5,551,590.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $66.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.34. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 3.66.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Affirm had a negative net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Affirm from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Affirm from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Affirm from $56.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Affirm by 3.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Affirm by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Affirm by 82.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Affirm by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Myecfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

