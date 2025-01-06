AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Senior Officer Purchases C$12,395.52 in Stock

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew Boccia purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.87 per share, with a total value of C$12,395.52.

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

Shares of BOS traded down C$0.07 on Monday, reaching C$4.15. 22,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.69. The firm has a market cap of C$112.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.05. AirBoss of America Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.65 and a 12 month high of C$6.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts raised AirBoss of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC upgraded AirBoss of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.19.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

