América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $20.80 to $17.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.48.

Get América Móvil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on América Móvil

América Móvil Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of AMX stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. As a group, analysts predict that América Móvil will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in América Móvil by 270.1% in the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,795,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,688 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in América Móvil by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,213,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,479,000 after acquiring an additional 33,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 30.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 228,856 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in América Móvil by 19.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 910,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after buying an additional 151,114 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,079,000 after buying an additional 47,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.